CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-in wake to celebrate the life of local business owner and Longmeadow native Brad Leveillee is being held Friday.

Brad Leveillee, founder and owner of Brad’s Service Center in Chicopee, was known by many close to him as a cheerful spirit. He not only serviced cars, but also known for racing them.

The service center located at 760 Front Street is holding a drive in wake from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday to celebrate Brad’s life.