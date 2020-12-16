‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign enforced by local police

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A warning to drivers this holiday season to drive sober or get pulled over.

Drunk driving crashes skyrocket this time of year. In 2019, during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, more than 200 lives were lost due to drunk driving crashes.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is teaming up with local police departments for their annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. You’ll likely see more police patrolling the roads, and you can help too.

The spokeswoman for the Chicopee Police Department, Detective Donna Liszka, told 22News, “Whether it’s a violation or a motor vehicle is swerving as you had mentioned or if they feel something’s not right they can call the police department whatever city they are in or if they deem it an emergency then 911.”

Another reminder is that even though marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, it’s still illegal to drive under the influence of the drug.