Drive-through parade held at STCC to celebrate graduation

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College plans to celebrate its 20-21 graduates with a drive-thru parade Thursday afternoon.

Graduates and guests will fill cars for a drive through campus at 4 p.m. beginning at the Federal Street entrance. Faculty and staff will line the road to cheer on their students.

One car is permitted per graduate and all guests must fit in that car. STCC will provide transportation for students who don’t have access to a vehicle.

Separately, the school will celebrate with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today