Drive-through parade held at STCC to celebrate graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College plans to celebrate its 20-21 graduates with a drive-thru parade Thursday afternoon.

Graduates and guests will fill cars for a drive through campus at 4 p.m. beginning at the Federal Street entrance. Faculty and staff will line the road to cheer on their students.

One car is permitted per graduate and all guests must fit in that car. STCC will provide transportation for students who don’t have access to a vehicle.

Separately, the school will celebrate with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 18.