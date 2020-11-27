Drive-thru at Bright Nights on Thanksgiving night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What better way to kick off the holiday season than with the 26th season of Bright Nights on Thanksgiving night.

It’s only the second night of the holiday experience and it has already been seen by hundreds of guests.

Instead of the normal crowds, the Spirit of Springfield opted for a 3.5 mile long drive-thru experience that features more than 675,000 LED lights.

For many coming the Bright Nights is a family tradition.

With all the ups and downs of 2020, a little holiday cheer might be just what we need.