SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Drive Thru Breast Cancer Fundraiser to benefit the Baystate Health Network’s Rays of Hope event begins on Saturday.

Representative Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, and Dr. Doris Harris, Ph.D., Host of Health Matters, Community Consultant for the Public Health Institute of Western, MA and Co-Chair of the Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition will host the Drive Thru Breast Cancer Fundraiser. The event is free and open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Panache Banquet Hall Parking Lot in Springfield.

The Rays of Hope Foundation has been helping people in the fight against breast cancer by walking with them on their cancer journey. Rays of Hope cares for the whole person, from diagnosis and beyond, by supporting research at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, which provides funding for state-of-the-art equipment, breast cancer programs, and outreach and education through Baystate health.

Rays of Hope also provides grants for complementary therapies and cancer programs to community partners throughout western Massachusetts. The foundation has raised over $16.1 million to date, and all funds raised stayed local in western Massachusetts.

“I encourage everyone to join us,” said Representative Bud L. Williams. “Many of us have family members, friends, co-workers, and colleagues that have experienced, are going through, or have survived Breast Cancer. This event is a fundraiser for a good cause. Your participation and financial contribution, no matter how big or small will help further the awesome work that our friends at the Bay State Health Network are doing to ensure members of our community receive the necessary support and treatment needed to combat this disease”.

This event is happening because of the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition, Urban League of Springfield, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Brethren Foundation.