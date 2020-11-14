Nonprofit group holds canned food drive in Westfield for veterans in need

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather gets colder and the pandemic continues to affect people’s livelihoods, food drives are becoming even more important.

A drive-thru event was held Saturday in Westfield, to collect canned goods for those in need, specifically veterans.

Project New Hope hosted the “Stuff the Truck” event at the Hampton Ponds Market grocery store. The nonprofit organization told 22News Saturday’s event was extremely successful and they hope to have more just like it in the future.

“We’ve probably had maybe 75 people come by today to make donations,” said Annmarie Baxter, administrator of Project New Hope. “We’re very grateful for the outpouring of support that we’ve gotten for the military, and we’re so close to stuffing our truck as you can see, with just a few more donations we’ll be there.”

The organization will be collecting food donations through the end of the holiday season.