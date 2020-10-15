Drive-thru flu clinic in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a drive-thru flu clinic for Springfield residents Thursday morning.

The clinic will be held at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center at 1476 Roosevelt Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents attending the flu clinic are asked to wear a face mask, wear a short-sleeve shirt, practice social distancing and bring your HMO, Social Security, or Medicare card.

The City of Springfield Health and Human Services Department is hosting the clinics. The first flu clinic was held on October 8 at St. Catherine’s of Siena on 1023 Parker Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News, residents are asked to fill out and bring the consent and screening forms as well as the Vaccine Information Sheets on the City of Springfield and the Department of Health & Human Services websites. The forms will also be provided at the drive-thru clinics.

The flu is a highly contagious infection of the respiratory system caused by the influenza virus. Illness can occur less than 24 hours after infection, with signs and symptoms ranging from mild to severe, such as a sore throat, runny nose, high fever, body aches, and potentially death.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccination. On August 19 state public health officials announced that the flu vaccine will be required for all children six months of age or older who are attending child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

The new vaccine requirement is a step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.