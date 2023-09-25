HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Holyoke is set to host an innovative job fair that promises convenience and opportunity.

For the first time ever, MassHire Holyoke is organizing a Drive-Thru Job Fair event, a concept aimed at making job hunting both easy and efficient.

Courtesy of MassHire Holyoke

On Tuesday, September 26th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., job seekers can drive to the event’s location at the Steam Building, located at 208 Race Street in Holyoke. The unique aspect of this event is that participants don’t need to leave their vehicles. The MassHire Holyoke staff will be present, ready to provide attendees with a “Snag a Job Bag” filled with valuable job prospects and some goodies related to the industries of their choice.

The drive-thru job fair is an exciting innovation, offering a novel and convenient way for job seekers to connect with potential employers.