Drive thru parade celebrates Older Americans Month in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrated Older Americans Month Tuesday with a drive thru parade at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center.

The city’s Department of Elder Affairs along with agencies including the Martin Luther King Jr. family services played host to a parade of senior citizens. They’ve been away from their home for so long. They appreciate the opportunity to see the senior center again, even if it is from the parking lot.

“Of course and I feel fantastic. I’m very happy but we’ve been stuck in the house for so long and I need some outdoor activity and fresh air and see friends again,” said Angela of Longmeadow.

It’s been more than 14 months since the pandemic forced the shutdown of senior centers everywhere. It’s their hope that sometime soon their beloved senior center will again be open.