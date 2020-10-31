Drive-thru trick-or-treat, meet and greet at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking for a safe way to celebrate Halloween?

The Indian Orchard Citizens Council has partnered up with city leaders to help organize a Trick or Treat- Meet & Greet at the Eastfield Mall on Saturday, October 31 from 2-4 p.m.

The event has a COVID-safe plan that has been approved by the local board of health.

Cars will enter from the Boston Road entrance and follow a path marked by orange barrels and balloons where they will drive through a haunted house and receive a bag of candy from gloved volunteers.

Cars will be following an exit path clearly marked by balloons and traffic volunteers.

All volunteers will wear face masks and plastic gloves. No one will be allowed to exit their cars and social distancing will be practiced at all times.