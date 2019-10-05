Driver arrested after overnight rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a driver following a rollover crash in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Joseph Dunn told 22News around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to State and Benton Street for a report of a rollover crash.

Lt. Dunn said when officers arrived to the area, they saw a trailer carrier that was carrying two other cars flipped over.

The driver of the trailer carrier was driving without a license and has been arrested said Lt. Dunn.

Police say a second car was involved in the crash and no injuries have been reported.

No further information on specific charges has yet been released.