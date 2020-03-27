Driver arrested in connection with motorcycle crash that killed man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a car in the Carew Street section of Springfield Thursday evening.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 700 block of Carew Street after the motorcycle and car crashed just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

Walsh identified the victim as a 53-year-old Chicopee man.

Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Primitivo Mendoza-Ramirez. He was arrested at his Carew Street home Friday afternoon and with the following:

Motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop

An arraignment date has not been set.