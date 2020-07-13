Driver charged with OUI in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol after Granville police found a vehicle blocking traffic on Route 57 Sunday.

According to the Granville Police Department, officers found a vehicle stopped on Route 57 in the area of the Gorge blocking traffic. After talking with the driver, officers suspected the driver may be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

The driver from Granville was processed at the police station, charged with Operation Under the Influence of Alcohol and released on bail.