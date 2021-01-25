Driver cited following 2-car crash near Exit 3 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was cited following a two-crash on Chicopee Street that sent four people to an area hospital Monday night.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the driver of a vehicle traveling off of I-391 going north on Chicopee Street collided with another vehicle going southbound, near Exit 3.





The four people taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling off of 391 received a citation for an unknown violation.