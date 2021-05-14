Driver cited for crash that damaged Ludlow Civil War Soldiers Monument

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was cited after his vehicle collided with and toppled over the Civil War Soldiers Monument in Ludlow Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, 37-year-old Cyrus Fisher of Springfield is cited with the following:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Ludlow officers and crews from the fire department responded to a single-vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Center and Church Streets. Inside the vehicle was Fisher and a 35-year-old woman as the passenger. Firefighters were able to help free Fisher out of the vehicle and provide medical treatment to both him and the passenger. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries but are expected to be okay.

According to the investigation, a 2003 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on Center Street and crossed over to the southbound lane at the intersection of Church and Center Streets. The car continued off the roadway and onto a traffic island before crashing into the Ludlow Civil War Soldiers Monument.

The impact toppled over the monument that was erected by the Town of Ludlow in 1897. The Ludlow Veterans Services plans to restore the monument to its original form, who state this is the second oldest monument in Hampden County.

The crash also caused a large piece of cast iron fence to become airborne and hit another vehicle driving 50 feet away on Church Street, no injuries were reported.