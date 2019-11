(Photo sent to 22News from a viewer via reportit.)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A car crashed into the USPS on Main Street in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the man was attempting to park when he hit the gas instead of the brake and jumped a curb, drove over the sidewalk and through the bushes and crashed into the building.

Walsh said there was no visible damage to the building and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate any possible injuries.