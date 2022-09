SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a utility pole on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the crash took place just after 2:15 A.M. near 1320 Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters had to free the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but is expected to recover.