SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened Friday night.

According to a social media post by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:00 p.m. police were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Wilbraham Road.

A man, believed to have suffer a medical episode caused by the crash, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The second car involved was unoccupied when police arrived. Officer David Olszak and K9 Dex found an occupant of the car in a wooded area. He was taken to Baystate for minor injuries.

MAP: Roosevelt Avenue & Wilbraham Road Intersection

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is given. This is an ongoing investigation.