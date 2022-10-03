SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue for a single-car crash into a tree. The driver was the only person in the car and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

MAP: Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Traffic Unit.