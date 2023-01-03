SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.

The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st in the area of the 700 block of Armory Street. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a man driving northbound on Armory Street was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

An adult woman who was a passenger in the car traveling southbound on Armory Street was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.