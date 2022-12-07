WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured in a car accident Wednesday morning on Route 20 in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield police, around 12:30 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of Route 20 and Fife Lane for a one-car accident. The driver was found unconscious but still breathing and was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

An early investigation found the vehicle was traveling west on Route 20 when it crossed over the center line into opposite lanes of traffic and then off the road into a tree near Fife Lane. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.