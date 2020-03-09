Driver killed after crashing into utility pole in Wales identified

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver who died in a car crash in Wales over the weekend has been identified.

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Liam Boehne. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to a car crash on Hollow Road where they found a car crashed into a utility pole.

State police said Boehne was taken to Wing Memorial Hospital where he later died. The cause of the crash still remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and the Crime Scene Services Section.

