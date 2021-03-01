Driver killed in fiery crash on Holyoke-Southampton line

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed late Sunday night, after crashing into a utility pole on County Road in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told 22News the crash was reported at around 10:30 P.M. on County Road, between Bluemer Road and Camp Jahn Road.

Cavagnac says the car had struck a utility pole, bringing down wires. When firefighters got to the crash site, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, and the driver was found dead inside.

Firefighters and state police are still looking into the cause of the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.