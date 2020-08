BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was left with minor injuries after steering off the road on Route 20 in Brimfield Saturday night.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, the driver’s pick-up truck crashed on the intersection of Route 20 and New Holland Road near Sturbridge Road.

22News reached out to the Brimfield Police Department who were unable to provide more information at this time.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.