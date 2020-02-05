Driver of Southampton Road in Westfield crash has died

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver involved in a two-car crash on Southampton Road in Westfield Tuesday night has passed away.

Westfield, State Police investigating serious crash on Southampton Road

Westfield police Capt. Michael McCabe told 22News around 5:33 p.m, officers were called to Southampton Road for a report of a serious two-car crash. McCabe said one driver passed where the crash happened while the other driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with injuries.

McCabe said the crash occurred after one car crossed in the path of the other.

The crash is under investigation by the Hampton County DA’s office, Westfield Police Department, and the Massachusetts Reconstruction team.