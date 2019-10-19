Man pulled out of burning car after rollover accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was pulled out of a burning car following an accident on Bevier Street of Springfield late Friday night.

According to Commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Captain Brian Tetreault, crews from the city’s fire department and police were called to 54 Bevier St. for a two-car accident around 10:37 p.m.

Captain Tetreault said a Mazda Protégé crashed into a parked Audi and rolled over before catching fire.

A Bevier Street resident, identified as Ed Cyr, was able to pull the man who was trapped inside the car out as it burned. A woman inside that vehicle was able to get herself out.

Both the man and woman reported no injuries, according to Capt. Tetreault.