HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire and Police Department was sent the Lyman and Main Street for a car that possibly drove into the canal Saturday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 1:50 a.m. crews were told that a corvette had driven into the canal. The driver of the car was out, and the Holyoke Police were able to pull him out.

The driver was taken to the hospital for observation and crews waited for Red’s Towing to recover the car.

As of 3:00 a.m., crews were still working on the recovery of the car. There is no word on what caused the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.