Driver rescued after car goes down steep embankment in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver who was trapped in a car that went down an embankment in Wilbraham was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Wednesday night.

Wilbraham Fire Department Captain Kevin Brown told 22News crews were called to Crane Hill Road to assist with recovering the vehicle from a steep embankment shortly after 8 p.m.

An injured driver was found trapped inside the car and had to be extricated before being rushed to the hospital.

Crews eventually pulled the car out of the steep embankment.

Crane Hill Road was closed in both directions for an hour while firefighters and police assisted. It is unknown how the vehicle ended up down the embankment.