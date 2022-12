SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree on Colley Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a business van crashed into a tree on 51 Cooley Street.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department.

Firefighters helped to remove the driver from the vehicle. They were then taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.