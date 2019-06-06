Driver uninjured after hitting guardrail, pole in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man walked away with no injuries after police say the car he was driving hit a guardrail and a pole before rolling on its side into an embankment Wednesday evening.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News they received multiple calls about the accident shortly after 6 p.m. A 41-year-old man told police he lost control of the 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up he was driving while traveling northbound on Munsing Street.

Lt. Valadas said the pick-up truck hit a guardrail, then a pole before rolling on its side and landing into an embankment. The man was able to get out of the vehicle before police arrived.

The pole, which was “sparkling,” was heavily damaged and caused Church St. at Munsing St. to close for several hours. Traffic was down to one lane by late Wednesday evening, with two police officers supervising as crews worked to complete repairs.

Both lanes have since reopened.

The West Springfield man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.