HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials were called after a car crashed in the Howlett Hill Road area of Hampden on Christmas morning.

According to the Hampden Fire Department, crews were called to the crash around 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle involved in the crash was found off the road with entrapment.

The occupant was extricated, and a low angle rescue was performed.

No injuries were reported, according to Hampden fire officials.