Man dead after car crashes head-on into tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed head-on into a tree early Monday evening has died.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters were called to 43 Cabinet Street for a single-vehicle crash that required extrication at 6 p.m.

Capt. Tetreault said when crews arrived, they found a Saturn sedan that had driven head-on into a tree.

Crews were able to extricate him out of the vehicle and rush him to the hospital.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating what led to the deadly crash.