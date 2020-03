SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An 80-year-old woman was cited after crashing her car into a building on Main Street in Springfield on Thursday.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the car crashed on the 1000 block of Main Street and caused some damage to the exterior of the building that is next to Hannoush Jewelers.

Walsh said a pedestrian was hit with debris from the crash. Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to Mercy Medical Center.