PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was injured after crashing into a retaining wall in Thorndike early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, crews from the Palmer Fire Department were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of High Street and Commercial Street. Upon arrival, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle after it left the road and crashed off a retaining wall.

Palmer Fire Department Palmer Fire Department

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and were taken to the hospital due to their injuries.