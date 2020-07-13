Driver taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility police Sunday night in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department, the crash took place on Route 32 in the area of Palmer Road at Fenton Road just before 9 p.m. At the time of the crash, the road was closed in both directions.

Police say the driver of the crash experienced a medical episode right before the collision. The driver was taken to Baystate Wing Memorial in Palmer with non-life-threatening injuries.