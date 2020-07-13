1  of  2
Watch Live
1PM: Governor Baker and state officials tour The New England Center for Children
12PM- 1PM: 22News Noon Newscast

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Monson

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Monson Police Department

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility police Sunday night in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department, the crash took place on Route 32 in the area of Palmer Road at Fenton Road just before 9 p.m. At the time of the crash, the road was closed in both directions.

Police say the driver of the crash experienced a medical episode right before the collision. The driver was taken to Baystate Wing Memorial in Palmer with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today