Driver taken to hospital after fiery crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is expected to recover following a fiery overnight crash on Grattan Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a 26-year old woman from Chicopee crashed into a house at 461-462 Grattan Street, at around 1:45 Friday morning.

The car struck gas and electric meters, causing the vehicle to catch on fire. Police managed to put the flames out, and evacuate the people inside of the house.

They were not hurt, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

Wilk said she has been cited for failing to stay within marked lanes.

The crash caused significant damage to the house’s foundation.

