Driver taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer rollover Wednesday morning in Holyoke.

Holyoke State Police Lt. O’Toole told 22News, just before 5:00 a.m, officers were called to I-91 southbound in Holyoke for a report of a crash involving a truck carrying lumber.

O’Toole said the tractor-trailer struck a guardrail and flipped on its side. The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Crews will be removing the truck from the area as troopers from the Northampton Barracks investigate the crash. O’Toole said the truck stationed off to the side at the moment will not affect any traffic.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the right lane on I-91 in Holyoke will be closed at 9:00 a.m. for recovery.

#MAtraffic Tractor-trailer roll over I-91 SB in #Holyoke between Exits 17 and 16. Minor injuries. No lanes impacted at this time except breakdown lane. Right lane closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. for recovery. Traffic flowing smoothly at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 22, 2020

