Driver taken to hospital following rollover crash in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Holyoke Police Dept.)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, officers were called to Easthampton Road at Southampton Road where they found the car rolled onto its side.

Cavagnac said crews had to use hydraulic cutters to remove the car’s roof and found the driver unconscious. The driver was then removed from the car by mechanical extrication.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition said Cavagnac.

PHOTOS:

  • (Holyoke Police Dept.)
  • (Holyoke Police Dept.)
  • (Holyoke Police Dept.)

Easthampton Road is currently closed to traffic.

View Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

22News Traffic Trackers

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots