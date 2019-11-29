Driver taken to hospital following rollover crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, officers were called to Easthampton Road at Southampton Road where they found the car rolled onto its side.

Cavagnac said crews had to use hydraulic cutters to remove the car’s roof and found the driver unconscious. The driver was then removed from the car by mechanical extrication.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition said Cavagnac.

PHOTOS:

(Holyoke Police Dept.)

(Holyoke Police Dept.)

(Holyoke Police Dept.)

Easthampton Road is currently closed to traffic.

View Live Traffic Map