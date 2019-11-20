Driver taken to hospital following truck rollover in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a truck struck a bridge and rolled over on Sheridan Street Wednesday morning.

22News crew arrived to the area where a dumpster pick-up truck flipped over around 7:30 a.m when it’s hydraulic arm struck a bridge.

(Chicopee PD)

Chicopee Police officer Milk Wilk told 22News officers were able to gain access to the driver by climbing into the truck while other officers removed the window to get to him.

The driver was taken to the hospital to treat what appeared to be minor injuries.

Sheridan Street is closed as crews work to clear the area.

