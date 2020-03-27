Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Driver to face charges after crashing into porch while texting and driving in Longmeadow

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A driver will be criminally charged after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a porch in Longmeadow Thursday night. 

Longmeadow police and fire departments received a report of a car that had gone off the road and struck a porch as a result of the operator texting and driving. 

Photos: Longmeadow Police Department

“As you know, the State of Massachusetts developed a law prohibiting texting while driving and most recently the hands-free law,” Longmeadow Police stated in a Facebook post regarding the crash. 

The operator was not injured but will be facing criminal charges, according to police. 

It is unclear what specific charges the driver will face.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories