Driver to face charges after crashing into porch while texting and driving in Longmeadow

(WWLP) – A driver will be criminally charged after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a porch in Longmeadow Thursday night.

Longmeadow police and fire departments received a report of a car that had gone off the road and struck a porch as a result of the operator texting and driving.





Photos: Longmeadow Police Department

“As you know, the State of Massachusetts developed a law prohibiting texting while driving and most recently the hands-free law,” Longmeadow Police stated in a Facebook post regarding the crash.

The operator was not injured but will be facing criminal charges, according to police.

It is unclear what specific charges the driver will face.