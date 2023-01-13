MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was uninjured after a rollover crash on Main Road in Russell Thursday afternoon.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Main Road near New State Road. Photos of the crash were shared on the department’s Facebook page.

MAP: New State Road & Main Road

Wintry weather brought a coating to 2″ of snow in the area Thursday morning. The cause of the accident is being investigated.