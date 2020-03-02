Driver who fell asleep crashes into pot shop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver crashed into a building in Chicopee early Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a driver fell asleep and crashed into Mass Alternative Care, Chicopee’s first pot shop located on 1247 East Main Street. Wilk was not able to confirm any injuries at the moment.

22News crew arrived to the area and saw a fence surrounding the hole in the foundation. No police cars or EMT services were present.

22News will give you an update on the crash as more information becomes available.

PHOTOS: