Drivers already complaining about illegal bicycle riding in Springfield

Drivers complained about kids riding bicycles between cars on a busy road in Springfield Tuesday.

Springfield Police said this kind of behavior isn’t just dangerous for both bicyclists and drivers, it’s illegal, and there are consequences and not just for the children.

A 22News viewer sent us this photo of kids riding their bikes between two lanes of traffic during rush hour on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield, where kids were seen without bicycle helmets.

Walsh told 22News if a child is seen disobeying the rules of the road, their bicycle will be confiscated and their parents will be fined $20. He told 22News, “If you are 16 and under you need to be wearing a helmet, I mean that’s number one.”

Walsh said, “You can’t be weaving in and out of cars on the road. You can’t go through red lights you can’t go through stop signs. You must follow the rules of the road just as if you were a driver.”

Walsh told 22News if a bicycle makes contact with a car and causes damage, that child could be charged with a felony.

It’s not just bicycles. Walsh said officers often see people riding dirt bikes on the road, which is illegal.