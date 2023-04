HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Lyman Street in Holyoke due to a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 7:30 a.m. crews were called to Lyman Street for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Lyman and Center streets.

No further information was provided. 22News will update the story as soon as additional information is released.