Drivers concerned about potholes on the Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield driver complained about the condition of the road surface on parts of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

22News drove the section of the Pike between Exit 3 in Westfield and Exit 4 in West Springfield, a route Jeff Lubarsky has traveled on to work for many years.

Lubarski said he has to concentrate on avoiding potholes and crumbling asphalt on this section of I-90.

“It’s frustrating because I would consider it to be hazardous,” Lubarski said. “Because you’re weaving in and out of the bumps, and for some reason, it doesn’t seem to be getting much attention.”

MassDOT’s Patrick Marvin said the location will be resurfaced under contract and will start soon. He added that most of the resurfacing work will be done during the night.

22News’ ride discovered there are definitely some broken road surfaces on parts of the Pike.

Lubarsky hopes our state lawmakers take steps to improve the Pike in western Massachusetts.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.