Drivers dealing with heavy post-holiday traffic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays often mean fun with family and celebrations but also traveling.

AAA predicts that roads as well as airports will be busy all the way until January 4. Despite the warnings, people 22News spoke with on Saturday were still shocked at all the traffic.

“To my surprise it’s as busy as it’s been since the day before Christmas. And I’m like what’s going on I thought Christmas was over,” said Chicopee resident, Kim Collamore.

More than 104-million people, the most on AAA’s record, will drive to and from their holiday destinations. With that many people on the roads, accidents are unfortunately bound to happen so remember to slow down and move over if someone is in the breakdown lane.

“The number one key is patience. Just be happy, friendly and be courteous,” Collamore added.

The good thing is gas prices declined in November and AAA sees that trend continuing as drivers head back these next few days.

Many are also out shopping or returning gifts after the holidays, adding to the road congestion.

“The traffic’s hard. It’s packed everywhere and every shopping center is full. We just came from Walmart it was unbelievable,” said Springfield resident, Paul Keyes.

Although traffic may seem bad, AAA expects only marginal delays for traveling this weekend, the busiest travel days were last Thursday and Friday.