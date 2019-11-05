Drivers escape fiery two-car accident on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were able to escape a fiery car crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield early Monday evening.

According to Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander, Captain Brian Tetrault, firefighters were called to 712 Belmont Ave. around 5:58 p.m. to find a two-vehicle accident.

Capt. Tetreault said both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles before Springfield firefighters arrived with no injuries. One of the vehicles involved in the accident caught fire and crews were able to quickly extinguish it upon arrival.

Below is a video from the Springfield Fire Department’s Twitter page, showing the car burning:

SFD on scene Belmont Ave. vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/Vazav4jScm — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) November 4, 2019

The fiery two-car accident caused Belmont Avenue to close for some time but has since reopened.