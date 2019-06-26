Residents shed new light on dangers of sharing the road with cars, motorcycles, and trucks

(WWLP) – A deadly crash in New Hampshire is shedding new light on the many dangers riders face every time they share the road with cars and trucks.

The members of the Marine JarHeads motorcycle club who were involved in that deadly crash in New Hampshire had just attended a benefit to help raise money for a local American Legion. During the summer months, they take runs, or motorcycle rides, and give back along the way.

“You know, they’re family,” said Jessica Lussier at the Wales Irish Pub. “These people are good people. It’s nice…it’s a community.”

Many biker groups start or round out a run at Wales Irish Pub in Wales. On Sundays their pavilion is packed with bikers, enjoying live music and comradery.

“We have a lot of back roads, so a lot of people come from all over,” said Lussier.

Graeme Caso of Connecticut is one of those riders, who enjoys taking a run along the scenic Route 20. We still don’t know why the truck that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was driving, crossed the center line.

But Caso told 22News regardless of the outcome – he believes in general too many drivers are distracted behind the wheel.

“I would say the majority of the danger isn’t the riders it’s people in cars,” said Caso.

He said his mother called him when she heard about the New Hampshire crash. “She doesn’t like it at all. And accidents like this really scare her. And they scare everybody I think.”

A tragedy that serves as a wake-up call for both drivers and riders. Zhukovskyy waived his right to be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, on negligent homicide charges. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Family and friends of the victims were in the courtroom for the arraignment in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Photos of the seven people killed were on display outside the courthouse.