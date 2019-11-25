Drivers ignoring yield sign raises concerns for Chicopee residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents say people aren’t paying attention to the signs at one particular intersection.

Some drivers are telling 22News that left-turning drivers are failing to yield at the intersection of Chicopee St., Meadow St., and Wilson Ave. Residents say that area can be very dangerous for drivers coming from Wilson Ave. 22News spoke to one woman who lives near that intersection.

Wanda Zielonka told us she sees drivers running red lights and driving right through the yield sign, resulting in some close-calls.

“I’ve seen near hit and misses,” Zielonka said. “And they are going right by me, ignoring the red light. People coming this way beep their heads off.”

A yield sign indicates that merging drivers must prepare to stop if necessary to let a driver on another approach proceed.

Failing to yield can result in a $400 ticket from police.