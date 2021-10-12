Drivers, mechanics wanted at the PVTA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you looking for a new career? The PVTA is currently hiring for bus drivers, mechanics, and an accountant.

Bus Operator

PVTA's new paratransit provider is now hiring. Contact MV Transportation for more information. pic.twitter.com/v7NU5AhR99 — Pioneer Valley Transit Authority – PVTA (@pvta) June 1, 2021

Requirements to be a bus driver include having a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a Passenger Endorsement and no Airbrake Restriction. Wage for bus drivers reach $21.75 per hour after a training period. The position does include benefits.

The position of Bus Operator is a full-time, unionized position. Bus Operators are required to meet the DOT Medical Requirements for Commercial Licensing and need to have a current DOT Medical Card at all times. Part time positions are also available for the Northampton line according to the PVTA website.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to submit a cover letter and resume on the PVTA’s website.

Mechanic

There are multiple mechanic based positions available at the PVTA. Wages and hours very based on the specific position. Bus Mechanics can look forward to full time hours within a Monday to Saturday, 4 a.m. to 12 a.m. schedule. While having a CDL is not required for the bus mechanic position, applicants with both a CDL and Recent and relevant diesel mechanic experience are strongly urged to apply. Fueler positions and a Maintenance Shop Foreman position are currently advertised on the PVTA’s website.

Those interested in applying for any of the mentioned positions can do so on the PVTA’s website. The website also hosts additional information on all available positions. Most jobs available at the PVTA are based out of Springfield Massachusetts. Those submitting resumes are strongly encouraged to ensure an updated mailing address is listed.